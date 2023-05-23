KTSA KTSA Logo

Police search for San Antonio man who shot his brother during altercation on the city’s East Side

By Don Morgan
May 23, 2023 5:16AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting on San Antonio’s East side takes sibling rivalry to a whole new level.

Police say it happened at around 11 P.M. Monday in the 300 block of Kenmar Drive.

That’s where two brothers had gotten into an argument. One of them pulled a gun and shot his older brother in the hip.

The older brother is in the hospital in stable condition while the younger brother is still on the run.

Police didn’t say what the brothers were arguing about or give their names.

The shooting is still under investigation.

