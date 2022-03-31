      Weather Alert

Police search for shooter in robbery attempt on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
Mar 31, 2022 @ 6:07am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident at a Northeast side apartment complex is recovering after he was shot during a robbery attempt.

San Antonio Police responded to the 4400 block of Walzem Road at around 11:20 P.M. Wednesday.

The victim is a man in his 50’s. he tells police he was walking in the parking lot of the Banyan Tree Apartments on Cross Creek when he was approached by a man who demanded cash.

He refused to give the crook any money and was shot one time in the arm.

The victim was able to get in his car and drive to a shopping center on Walzem to call for help.

He’s in stable condition at Brooke Army Medical Center.

The shooter, described as a man in his 20’s, has not been located.

Police are still investigating.

 

