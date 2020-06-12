      Weather Alert

Police search for stolen CPS Energy bucket truck

Don Morgan
Jun 12, 2020 @ 9:47am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a stolen CPS Energy bucket truck that was taken from a Leon Valley convenience store this morning.

The theft took place at the Qwik Trip store on Bandera.

Two CPS employees had gone into the store when someone slipped behind the wheel of the truck and took off.

The theft was caught on camera and police are using those images to help track down the truck thief.

The truck is labeled with truck #12410305 and the license plate #1412176.

If you see it, contact the San Antonio Police Department.

