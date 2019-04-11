Police search for suspect in murder outside Motel 6

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a suspect in a murder outside a Motel 6 in the city’s North Side.

Police received calls about shots fired in the area near Highway 281 and Brook Hollow around 11:30 Wednesday night.

One of the calls came from a person who said there was a dead man in the parking lot of Motel 6 on Kenley Place. That person told officers that a woman was in an older model silver Toyota Camry near the body, but she claimed she didn’t know the man and drove away.

Officers found shell casings in the parking lot and the search continues for the suspect.