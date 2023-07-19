Police searching for brutal ‘executioner’ caught on video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s a scene right out of a Hollywood movie but in reality a horrific crime.

A man on a bicycle rides up to a man sleeping behind a Southside Restaurant and opens fire.

But this is reality and it happened on July 10th.

The murder happened around 6:30 in the morning behind a Little Caesars Pizza location on Old Pearsall Road and the intersection with Five Palms Drive.

Victim Juan Martinez, 35, was shot six times in the head while asleep outside, near the restaurant’s backdoor.

Surveillance video shows the suspect riding their bike around the area before the shooting took place.

The killer then rode off after the brutal shooting.

SAPD is asking for the public’s help to identify the murder suspect. They’re urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.