Police searching for car involved in San Antonio hit and run

Don Morgan
Dec 10, 2020 @ 8:09am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after she was hit by a car.

She was walking on Southeast Military Drive at around 10:30 P.M. when she was struck.

The 27 year old woman was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center and her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

She couldn’t give a description of the vehicle that hit her but police did find some debris that broke off.

They’re looking for a 2012 or 2013 Mazda 3.

The driver of the Mazda didn’t stop so when police locate them, they’ll be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

 

