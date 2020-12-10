Police searching for car involved in San Antonio hit and run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after she was hit by a car.
She was walking on Southeast Military Drive at around 10:30 P.M. when she was struck.
The 27 year old woman was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center and her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
She couldn’t give a description of the vehicle that hit her but police did find some debris that broke off.
They’re looking for a 2012 or 2013 Mazda 3.
The driver of the Mazda didn’t stop so when police locate them, they’ll be charged with failure to stop and render aid.