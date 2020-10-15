Police searching for driver in a fatal hit and run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he was struck by a truck while crossing a Southside street.
Police say it happened in the 200 block of Moursund Boulevard at around 8 P.M. Wednesday.
The man was crossing the street when he was hit by a white GMC pickup. The driver didn’t stop and a witness performed CPR on the victim until help arrived. The man was brought to BAMC where he died about an hour later.
Officers are still looking for the driver who hit him. They will be charged with failure to stop and render aid – death when police identified them.