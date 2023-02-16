Police searching for elderly New Braunfels man

Photo: New Braunfels Police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are asking for help in locating a missing New Braunfels man.

70 year old Mark Allen Schon was last seen at his home is the Castle Ridge area at around 5 P.M. Wednesday.

Schon is a white male with thinning white hair, standing 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with light blue eyes.

He was last seen on foot wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt. He is possibly shoeless and may be wearing eyeglasses with a missing eye piece.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call NBPD by dialing 911 or the non-emergency number at 830-221-4100.