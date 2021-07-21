      Weather Alert

Police searching for man who held up San Antonio convenience stores

Don Morgan
Jul 21, 2021 @ 6:51am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is on the run after holding up a some Northwest side convenience stores Wednesday morning.

The first robbery was at around 3 A.M. at a Circle K on Fredericksburg Road near Balcones Heights Road.

The man was wearing dark clothing and showed that he had a gun. Then he told the clerk he wanted the money from the cash register.

After getting what he wanted he jumped into a dark colored Chevy and sped off.

He struck again a short time later, robbing the 7-Eleven on Fredericksburg Road which is about a mile away from the first store he held up.

Then police were called to a third convenience store robbery. This time at a 7-11 on Bandera Road that was robbed by a man fitting the description of the person who held up the first two stores.

While police were searching the area, they found a car with a gun in the front seat parked nearby but they’re not sure if it’s the car used by the man they’re looking for.

No injuries were reported in the robberies and the amount of money the man got away with hasn’t been released.

 

TAGS
convenience store robberies San Antonio
Popular Posts
Government In The NW Would Rather See Money Burn Than Use Common Sense
Meet the track and field power couple going for gold in Tokyo
50 year prison sentence for San Antonio man who sexually abused multiple children under 10 years old
Bexar County Sheriff's Office searching for a man who was living in a home where a woman's body has been found
Richard Sherman released without bail after attempt to break into in-laws' home
Connect With Us Listen To Us On