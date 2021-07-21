Police searching for man who held up two San Antonio convenience stores

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is on the run after holding up a couple of Northwest side convenience stores Wednesday morning.
The first robbery was at 2:30 A.M. at a Circle K on Fredericksburg Road near Balcones Heights Road.
The man was wearing dark clothing and showed that he had a gun. Then he told the clerk he wanted the money from the cash register.
After getting what he wanted he jumped into a dark colored Chevy and sped off.
An hour later he struck again, robbing the 7-Eleven on Fredericksburg Road which is about a mile away from the first store he held up.
No injuries were reported in the robberies and the amount of money the man got away with hasn’t been released.