Police searching for missing 18 year old from Kerrville

Don Morgan
Apr 26, 2022 @ 6:40am
Photo: Kerrville Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are trying to find a missing 18-year-old girl from Kerrville.

Shelby Drake was last seen Sunday on View Drive on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

She is five-foot-four, weighs about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and straight shoulder-length hair that is dyed auburn.

Shelby has a mole on the left side of her mouth and a tattoo of two fish in a circle on her right bicep.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing black leggings and was carrying a black backpack.

Police say she also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires attention.

Anybody who knows where she may be is asked to contact the San Antonio PD at 210-207-7660 or Kerrville police at 830-257-8181.

