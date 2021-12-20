      Weather Alert

Police searching for missing Fairview girl

Don Morgan
Dec 20, 2021 @ 6:26am
Photo: Fairview Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a missing Dallas area girl who may have been abducted.

Hayley Giondoni was last seen at around 6 P.M. Sunday in Fairview.

Hayley is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Fairview Police Department says she is in “grave or immediate danger”.

Police are also looking for someone who may be connected to her abduction but they haven’t released a description of that person.

Anyone who has seen her or may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairview Police Department at (972)-886-4211.

TAGS
Fairview Hayley Giondoni missing girl texas
