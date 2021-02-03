      Weather Alert

Police searching for missing San Antonio boy

Don Morgan
Feb 3, 2021 @ 7:16am
SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are hoping you can help them track down a missing child.

He’s 12 year old Jarred Maldonado and he’s been missing since Tuesday.

Jarred is a white male, 5 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.  The last time he was seen was in the 9700 Block of Wind Dancer. He was wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Jarred is diagnosed with Autism and officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you can help with information on Jarred’s whereabouts, call the San Antonio Police Department.

 

