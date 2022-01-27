      Weather Alert

Police searching for missing San Antonio girl

Don Morgan
Jan 27, 2022 @ 9:48am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a missing 16 year old girl.

Natalie Martinez was last seen Friday, January 21 in the 6000 block of West Commerce.

Natalie is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has short, shoulder length black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on her right wrist.

She was wearing a white shirt and shorts when she left her home.

Police say Natalie also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires attention.

If you have seen Natalie or may know her whereabouts, please contact the San Antonio Police
Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

