Police searching for missing San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a missing 16 year old girl.
Natalie Martinez was last seen Friday, January 21 in the 6000 block of West Commerce.
Natalie is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has short, shoulder length black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on her right wrist.
She was wearing a white shirt and shorts when she left her home.
Police say Natalie also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires attention.
If you have seen Natalie or may know her whereabouts, please contact the San Antonio Police
Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.