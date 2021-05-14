      Weather Alert

Police searching for missing San Antonio girl

Don Morgan
May 14, 2021 @ 5:13am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Karla Ibarra was last seen on Tuesday of this week on West Hilderbrand Avenue on San Antonio’s North side.

At the time she was wearing purple pants and a black long-sleeved shirt.

Karla has straight, shoulder-length hair and wears dark-framed glasses.

Police say there are exrta concerns as she has a medical condition.

Anybody with information as to Karla Ibarra’s whereabouts is urged to contact the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

