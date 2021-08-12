Police searching for missing San Antonio man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating a missing man whose disappearance poses a credible threat to his own safety.
He is 33 year old Demetrius Octavious Adams and he was last seen at 1 A.M. August 9 in the 7800 block of Fredericksburg Road.
Adams is a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall. He weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and Nike shoes at the time of his disappearance.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the SAPD at 210-207-7579.