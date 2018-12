San Antonio Police are releasing pictures taken as a man robbed a North Side bank.

The robbery happened just before 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. A man walked in to the BB&T Bank on Stone Oak Parkway and whispered to a teller that he was robbing the place. The man was given some money before he left the scene.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to 5,000 dollars for anyone with information the leads to the mans arrest.