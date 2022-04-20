Police searching for San Antonio man who has been missing since Monday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday.
27 year old Alexander Moreno was last seen in the 5000 block of Elk Creek.
He’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
At the time of his disappearance he was wearing black shorts, a tie dyed shirt and black tennis shoes.
Moreno has a medical condition that requires medical attention.
If you’ve seen him or know where he is, get in touch with the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.