Police searching for San Antonio man who has been missing since Monday

Don Morgan
Apr 20, 2022 @ 6:23am
Photo: san Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday.

27 year old Alexander Moreno was last seen in the 5000 block of Elk Creek.

He’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing black shorts, a tie dyed shirt and black tennis shoes.

Moreno has a medical condition that requires medical attention.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, get in touch with the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

