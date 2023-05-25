KTSA KTSA Logo

Police searching for San Antonio woman missing since Monday

By Don Morgan
May 25, 2023 8:52AM CDT
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Have you seen Vanessa Bustos?

She’s a San Antonio mother of three children who has been missing since Monday.

Bustos was last seen off Perma Lane near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair with purple highlights and has a tattoo on her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing her Sea Island restaurant work uniform.

If you have seen her or know where he is, get in touch with the Missing Persons Unit at the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

