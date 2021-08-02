      Weather Alert

Police searching for San Antonio woman missing since Sunday morning

Don Morgan
Aug 2, 2021 @ 5:17am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are hoping you can help them locate a missing 23 year old woman.

Her name is Katalina Woody and the last time she was seen was at around 2 A.M. Sunday.

She was at 4934 Northwest Loop 410 at the time.

Woody is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, a lip piercing and a tattoo of an owl on her right forearm.

Police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you know where she is, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

