Police searching for two abducted San Antonio children

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for two missing children who are believed to be in “grave or immediate” danger.

An AMBER alert was sent out early Friday morning for two year old Zylah Faulks and nine year old Kamil Brown-Sykes.

Zylah is a Black female, 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

A photo of Zylah is not available.

Kamil is also a Black female, 3 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are also looking for the man who allegedly abducted the girls. He is 29 year old Julio Najar-Trevino. Trevino is a Hispanic male, 6 feet tall weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is believed to be driving a gray colored, 2008 Saturn Aura with the Texas license plate number SWS6018.

Anyone with information can call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.