Police searching for West Side Walmart parking lot shooter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were shot at random in the parking lot of a Walmart on the West Side.
Police said they arrived to the Walmart on West Military Drive around 2 p.m. and found a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her lower body. A little while later, police said they found a second gunshot victim also suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
Officials said both victims were shot when they were leaving the store with their purchases.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.
Customers and employees have been evacuated from the store, which is temporarily closed while police continues to investigate. Police are watching surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.
Police said this is not an active shooter situation and the shooting appears to be random.