Police should have more resources to assist with search and rescue operations

Lars Larson
Feb 20, 2020 @ 12:01am

Lars brings on Steve Edwards, a search and rescue veteran to discuss Clackamas county’s changes to it’s Search and Rescue practices. Currently, 90 percent of the leg work of finding people is done by volunteers who don’t receive s paycheck. The changes being implemented have made the existing volunteers worrisome about being forced out of business. Listen below for more.

