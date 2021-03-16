      Weather Alert

Police shut down San Antonio highway as man threatens to jump off expressway

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 16, 2021 @ 1:36pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The main lanes of IH 35 at South Zarzamora near South Park Mall are closed for an active police situation.   More than a dozen officers are on the overpass are talking to a man who’s threatening to jump off the highway.

He has been talking to officers who are keeping their distance from him as they continue talking to him.

The situation began shortly before 1 this afternoon.  Both directions of IH 35 remain closed at S. Zarzamora.

