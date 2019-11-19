Walmart murder suspect barricades himself at Kerrville movie theater
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The search for a man accused of killing a woman outside a Walmart store in Kerrville has led officers to a movie theater where the suspect has barricaded himself.
Kerrville Police Sgt. Jonathan Lamb told KTSA News the man was seen fleeing after the woman was shot and killed late Monday night in the Walmart parking lot on Junction Highway.
“We located the suspect in a commercial building in the 1400 block of Bandera Highway,” said Lamb. “He is contained at that location and we are attempting to get him to surrender.”
Lamb said the area is closed off and there’s no danger to the public.