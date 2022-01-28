Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in a shootout, hijacking a car and barricading himself inside a home for hours before surrendering.
The incident began about 2:40 p.m. when a car police were pursuing crashed at a residential intersection on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.
Police said the suspect carjacked at gunpoint a white Mercedes and fled to a home several miles away.
The man surrendered about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The officers are hospitalized in stable condition.