      Weather Alert

Police: Texas barbershop worker shot over child’s haircut

Associated Press
Dec 23, 2019 @ 7:18am

(AP) — Authorities say a dispute over a kid’s haircut ended with gunfire at a Texas barbershop.

The Harris County sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man who shot a barber in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument Saturday.

Witnesses say the argument was over the haircut given to the man’s son. The sheriff’s office says the alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey sedan.

KPRC-TV reports that the barbershop employee was shot three times.

He’s in stable condition at an area hospital Saturday. The sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for information.

TAGS
barbershop shooting Katy man shoots barber texas
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP