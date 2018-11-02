Police: Texas man fatally shoots relief worker in Florida
By Associated Press
|
Nov 2, 2018 @ 10:40 AM

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Texas man fired from his hurricane relief job fatally shot a co-worker at a bus station in Florida.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports 24-year-old Ledesma Vonzell Wooden was arrested Wednesday on charges including homicide. Fort Walton Beach police say five people from Houston were in the area working for a company providing hurricane relief in Panama City.

A police report says Wooden fought with a worker over being fired and needing to buy his own bus ticket back to Houston. It says Wooden then grabbed a handgun from his luggage and shot at his former co-workers, killing 24-year-old Aija Rae Hunter and wounding 49-year-old Phillip Early Lydia.

Police say Wooden was caught fleeing the scene. It’s unclear if Wooden has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Suspect accused of shooting one deputy, cutting another Remains identified of Texas soldier who went missing in 1950 1 of 2 injured in Austin house explosion Saturday dies Gas prices drop in San Antonio and across Texas Harrowing audio captures moments officers tried to save deputy trapped in floodwaters Trump Suggests Sending Up To 15,000 Troops To U.S.-Mexico Border
Comments