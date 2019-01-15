Police: Texas woman posing for photo shoots, kills boyfriend

This Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 booking photo released by Austin Police Department shows Autumn King. The Central Texas woman has been charged in the death of her boyfriend after police say she reported posing with a rifle and accidentally shooting him as he planned to take her photo. Travis County jail records show 20-year-old King was being held Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, on a manslaughter charge. (Austin Police Department via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a Texas woman is facing manslaughter charges after accidentally shooting her boyfriend when she pointed a rifle at him while posing for a photo.

Travis County jail records indicate 20-year-old Autumn King was being held Tuesday on a $200,000 bond.

Austin police say the shooting occurred at the couple’s home on Dec. 23. Investigators allege that King said she aimed the rifle her boyfriend, 26-year-old Eric Charles Allen, as he held her cellphone and prepared to take a photo to post online. King says she accidentally fired.

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

King was arrested Monday. Online records don’t list a defense attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The case will be forwarded to the district attorney for review.