Police to charge suspect in hit-and-run that seriously hurt 9-year-old girl who was playing in her yard
Apr 2, 2019

ABCNews.com(ATLANTA) — Georgia police are expected to charge a suspect in the hit-and-run that seriously hurt a 9-year-old girl who was playing in her yard when the speeding car careened toward her.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, 9-year-old Laderihanna Holmes was playing in her front yard when the car left the road, hit her and another girl then crashed into the house, DeKalb County Police said.

The driver and passenger then fled the scene, said police.

The male suspect, whose name was not released, will face charges including hit and run, failure to maintain lane and serious injury by vehicle, police said Tuesday.

Authorities said the suspect’s name will likely be released after he is arrested.

“I just want everybody to pray for Laderihanna,” the little girl’s mother, Charlette Bolton, told ABC News on Sunday. “The community loves her, her school loves her, her friends love her and I just want the people involved to be caught.”

