Police turning to public for help in identifying suspect vehicle connected to homicide

By Christian Blood
March 3, 2023 12:22PM CST
San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It has now been close to three months since the shooting death of a woman who was riding in a vehicle near downtown, and law enforcement continues to look for the person responsible.

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for leads in identifying a vehicle investigators think played a role in the death of Rayne Elaine Rice.

(San Antonio Police Department – Rayne Elaine Rice

Police say she was riding in another car when someone in the SUV pictured below pulled a gun and shot her on I-10 West near the off ramp of Colorado Street.

Investigators say Rice was shot at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The dark-colored SUV was seen traveling westbound on Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard at South Flores Street while behind a white Hummer limousine just before the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is urged to call San Antonio Police or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

