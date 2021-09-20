Police: Roadways near Lackland AFB closed after bomb threat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A bomb threat at Lackland Air Force Base prompted local law enforcement to close roads while they investigate.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said two men have been detained and no bombs have been found. Deputies and K-9 units are continuing to investigate. The suspects have not been identified, but officials said one of the men had an active drug warrant at the time of his arrest.
San Antonio said the roadway between Highway 90 and Five Palms Drive will be closed for an “indefinite period of time” as multiple law enforcement agencies investigate.
Officials ask that drivers find an alternate route.
