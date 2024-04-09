Police: Woman kidnapped by ex in San Antonio safe after she is found in Kirby

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who was kidnapped in San Antonio Monday has been located in Kirby.

Police say it started when the victim’s ex-boyfriend broke into her home and forced her to go with him against her will.

At some point, the 18-year-old woman was able to utilize her kidnapper’s phone to call a friend, telling them where she was and who she was with.

The friend then called San Antonio Police who relayed the information to police in Kirby. Police were able to track the kidnapper’s car to Borchers Drive where they pulled him over.

The kidnapper, identified by Kirby police as 24-year-old David Franco, surrendered peacefully and the woman is reported to be safe.

Police have not said what Franco will be charged with or why he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.