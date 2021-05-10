      Weather Alert

Political aide to Texas agriculture commissioner arrested

Associated Press
May 10, 2021 @ 3:50am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A top political aide to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has been arrested after accusations that he stole money from investors looking to join the state’s new hemp industry.

Court records show Todd Smith is charged with third-degree felony theft.

Smith is a longtime political aide to Miller, whose department issues licenses to grow hemp, which became legal in Texas in 2019.

Smith is accused of taking money from prospective hemp producers who thought they were securing a license.

He was released from an Austin jail Friday and did not return messages seeking comment.

TAGS
Sid Miller Todd Smith arrested
Popular Posts
The Man Beaten By ANTIFA For Daring To Drive Near Them Now Fears He’s A Marked Man
Six people arrested in southeast San Antonio drug raid connected to white supremacist group
San Antonio homeowner shot while watching TV
Major gambling and possible human trafficking operation uncovered on San Antonio's North Side
Man shot and killed while waiting for a friend at an apartment complex on San Antonio's Northeast side