Poll: Most Americans waiting on COVID-19 vaccine before going to concerts, sporting events and movies
Photo: Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — This could have an impact on the sales of Zippo lighters and overpriced t-shirts.
There’s a new poll suggesting most Americans won’t go to a concert until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.
The poll was conducted by Reuters. They surveyed about 44-hundred American adults earlier this month.
About 55-percent say live concerts should not resume until there’s a vaccine.
About 40-percent say even if it takes a year to develop the vaccine, they are willing to wait.
About 30-percent said even if there is a vaccine available, they didn’t know if they would ever attend a concert again.
There could be more empty seats at professional sporting events as well.
Only 17% of those surveyed say they would attend a sporting event when they reopen to the public while 26% say they will wait for the vaccine.
A majority of the survey participants indicated they would likely avoid going to the movie theater as well.