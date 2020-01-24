      Weather Alert

Poll: Many in US support Trump decision to kill Iran general

Associated Press
Jan 24, 2020 @ 7:28am
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By BEN FOX and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press

A new poll shows Americans are more likely than not to support President Donald Trump’s decision to order a drone strike that killed an Iranian general, even amid widespread skepticism about his foreign policy overall.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research was taken about two weeks after the Jan. 3 strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

The poll found 41% of Americans approved of the action while 30% disapproved of it.

The rest didn’t express an opinion either way. The poll showed 59% disapproved of the Republican president’s handing of foreign policy.

TAGS
AP-NORC poll
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP