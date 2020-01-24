Poll: Many in US support Trump decision to kill Iran general
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By BEN FOX and EMILY SWANSON Associated Press
A new poll shows Americans are more likely than not to support President Donald Trump’s decision to order a drone strike that killed an Iranian general, even amid widespread skepticism about his foreign policy overall.
The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research was taken about two weeks after the Jan. 3 strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.
The poll found 41% of Americans approved of the action while 30% disapproved of it.
The rest didn’t express an opinion either way. The poll showed 59% disapproved of the Republican president’s handing of foreign policy.