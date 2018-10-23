Poll Shows Democrat Gillum Leading Florida Governor’s Race

Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is holding on to a lead over former Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in Florida’s gubernatorial race, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University poll released on Tuesday.

Fifty-two percent of likely Florida voters said they would vote for Gillum if the election were held today compared to the 46 percent that would vote for DeSantis.

Gillum’s six-point lead in the latest survey is narrower than the 54 percent to 45 percent advantage shown by a poll conducted last month.

The poll showed Gillum benefits from big leads among women, black, Hispanic, and independent voters, while majorities of men and white voters support DeSantis.

“Looking inside the numbers of the governor’s race between Mayor Andrew Gillum and former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, we see shining examples of the problems Republicans face this year, not just in Florida, but around the country,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“The GOP has faced strong opposition from women and other anti-Trump voters,” he added. “These defections have hurt GOP candidates around the country and made it difficult to attract the numbers of independent voters that are often major players in successful campaigns.”

Only 2 percent of likely Florida voters remain undecided and just 4 percent of those who named a candidate said they might change their mind before Election Day.

The poll showed Gillum with a positive 50 percent to 38 percent favorability rating among likely Florida voters, while DeSantis gets a split 43 percent to 43 percent favorability rating.

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,161 likely Florida voters was conducted October 17th through 21st and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.