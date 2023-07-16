Poll: Trump maintains solid lead over GOP contenders in New Hampshire

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 15: Former President Donald Trump briefly dances after he spoke at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — True, the 2024 Presidential Election is well over a year from now, but one familiar dynamic seems to be crystal clear: Nobody is polling like former President Donald Trump.

According to Breitbart, Trump now holds a 37-point lead over all primary challengers among New Hampshire Republicans.

The poll was done by American Pulse, and it found that Trump’s next-closest challenger was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who polled at 10.5 percent. After DeSantis came Chris Christie, who polled at 10 percent.

Those taking part in the survey included 906 New Hampshire general election voters and 895 primary voters between July 5 and July 11.

