Polls Show Democrats Leading In Arizona, Tennessee Senate Races

Democratic candidates are leading in two closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Tennessee, according to the results of a pair of CNN polls released on Monday.

The polls show Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and former Governor Phil Bredesen leading in Arizona and Tennessee, respectively, with Democrats hoping to claim the open seats of two retiring Republican Senators.

Sinema leads Congresswoman Martha McSally, R-Ariz., by 50 percent to 43 percent among likely Arizona voters and by a similar 48 percent to 41 percent among registered voters.

The advantage for Sinema in the race to replace Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., may partly reflect the fact that a majority of Arizona voters disapprove of President Donald’s Trump job performance.

Sinema also has a slightly more positive favorability rating than McSally, although both candidates are viewed more favorably than unfavorably.

In Tennessee, Bredesen has a 50 percent to 45 percent lead over Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., among likely voters and a slightly larger 50 percent to 42 percent lead among registered voters.

Trump has a much better approval rating in Tennessee than in Arizona, but Bredesen benefits from strong favorability numbers.

Bredesen has a positive 55 percent to 26 percent favorability rating among likely voters, while Blackburn’s favorability rating is split 45 percent to 43 percent.

With Election Day a little less than two months away, vast majorities of voters in both Arizona and Tennessee say their minds are made up, although enough voters could still change their minds to affect both races.

Seventeen percent of likely Arizona voters said they might change their mind before Election Day, while 15 percent of Tennessee voters said the same.

The CNN polls of 1,001 Arizona adults and 1,000 Tennessee adults were both conducted by SSRS from September 11th through September 15th.

In the Arizona survey, the margin of error for total respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points, for results among 854 registered voters it is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points, and for results among 761 likely voters it is plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

The margin of error for total respondents in the Tennessee survey is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points, for results among 852 registered voters it is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points and for results among 723 likely voters it is plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.