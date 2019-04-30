Popovich expected to sign three-year contract with Spurs

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks down in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in Denver. The NBA is paying tribute to the wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. Erin Popovich died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at 67, the team said. Her death came after a long illness, the San Antonio Express-News reported. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is expected to sign a three-year contract with the team that would make him the highest-paid coach in the NBA, according to ESPN.

It is not clear with the value of the contract is.

Sources tell ESPN that it was widely expected he would return to the team as noted in a jest filled response to reporters Monday on the subject.

Those sources also say the deal will not change that Popovich will take his coaching future year to year and that team ownership believes the coach has the right to manage his future however he wishes.

Popovich is set to coach Team USA in the FIBA World Cup in China in September and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.