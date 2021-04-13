Popovich: ‘How many young Black kids have to be killed for no fricking reason?’
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Spurs coach Greg Popovich is sounding off on the killing of a 20-year-old Black man by a police officer near Minneapolis.
“How many young Black kids have to be killed for no fricking reason? How many, so that we can empower the police unions?” he asked during a media session before the Spurs game Monday night.
Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon says the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright was an accident. He says officer Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, mistakenly fired her gun instead of her taser.
Popovich blasted people who “continually fight to maintain the status quo” and spread the “big lie” that Trump won the 2020 election.
“We need to find out who funds these people,” said Popovich. I want to know what owners in the NBA fund these people who perpetrate these lies. Maybe that’s a good place to start so it’s all transparent.”
The Spurs coach also went after Gov. Greg Abbott who recently said he wants Texas to be a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State.
“Nobody’s taking away anybody’s guns and he knows it, so he’s a liar,” said Popovich.
