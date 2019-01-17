Popovich is unsure about his future with the Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Could we be coming to the end of the Gregg Popovich era in San Antonio?

During an interview with New York Times reporter Marc Stein, Pop was asked about his future plans. Specifically, whether or not he was going to return to the sidelines in San Antonio next season.

He told Stein that he “Didn’t know the answer”.

You could say it’s been a trying year for the Coach. Topping it all was the death of his wife last April.

On the court, Ginobli retired, Tony Parker was traded to Charlotte and then there was that situation with Kawhi Leonard.

Popovich coached the Spurs to 5 NBA Championships. He’ll turn 70 later this month.