Popovich maintains a sense of humor after getting ejected in what could be record time

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gregg Popovich coached about a minute before getting thrown out of Wednesday night’s Spurs-Nuggets game in Denver.

He was ejected 63 seconds into the first quarter for yelling at an official for a non-call on Denver’s Paul Millsap while defending San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge.

After the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone was talking to reporters when Popovich barged in.

“We were just talking about an NBA record that was set tonight,” Malone said.

“What was the record? What happened?” asked Popovich.

Malone replied,” Somebody got thrown out in 63 seconds.”

Popovich pretended to be shocked.

“Are you serious? That person must have hit somebody,” said Popovich.

It was Popovich who got “hit” with two technical fouls before he was ejected 63 seconds into the game.

The Spurs lost to the Nuggets 113-85. It was the second time this week Popovich got tossed out. He was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings at the AT&T Center.