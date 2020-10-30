      Weather Alert

Popovich rejects white supremacy in ad endorsing Biden

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 29, 2020 @ 10:26pm
Gregg Popovich endorses Joe Biden for President in ad funded by the Lincoln Project/Screen Grab-Twitter

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has endorsed Joe Biden for president  in video released Thursday by the Lincoln Project.

“I stand for truth over lies,” Popovich says in the video.  “I stand for equality and categorically reject white supremacy.”

The Lincoln Project is comprised of Republicans who want to defeat Donald Trump.

“I believe our veterans are true American heroes–not suckers, not losers,” Popovich says.

The Air Force veteran wearing a San Antonio Food Bank cap says all Americans deserve access to affordable health care.

“A vote for Donald Trump is a vote against the very ideals upon which our democracy was founded,” Popovich says as he endorses Biden.

 

