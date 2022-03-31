Popular San Antonio street performer “Hispanic Elvis” dies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A beloved San Antonio street performer who has become a local legend has passed away.
San Antonio Express News is reporting that John Esquivel, best known as Hispanic Elvis died Thursday morning.
Esquivel, who had been entertaining downtown visitors for many years, had played in bands in the area then worked in an auto body shop before putting on colorful jumpsuits, big sunglasses and dancing for anyone who looked his way.
For locals, it wasn’t a complete trip to downtown San Antonio without a Hispanic Elvis sighting.
He kept his true identity a secret but close friends and family called him “JJ”.
Esquivel’s brother, George Cisneros, revealed in January that Esquivel was in the hospital with an esophagus infection and COVID-19.
But Esquivel didn’t recover and last week, his brother informed fans through a ‘Go Fund Me” page that Esquivel had been placed in hospice care.
He was 76 years old.