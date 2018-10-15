Popular Spanish-language radio host dies at the age of 60

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Alpha Media family mourns the death of a popular morning host on Spanish-language radio station Norteño 104.1.

Alberto Calvo was known to thousands of fans as Alberto Alegre, which means means happy and cheerful. That pretty much describes Calvo who was funny, witty, personable and quite the jokester.

“He loved to entertain, he loved to be funny. He made everybody laugh and feel good, like they were close friends and family,” said Alberto Calvo, Jr.

Calvo’s radio career spans several decades that brought numerous honors, including proclamations and the prestigious Marconi Award for “Spanish Radio Personality of the Year.” He also worked in Houston and El Paso in his early days.

“That’s when he was working with his sister and the show was called “Two Tons of Fun,” said Calvo Jr.

His vibrant personality and sense of humor permeated the airwaves every morning on Norteno and on stage when he served as master of ceremonies at numerous community events. The popular radio personality was always in demand for radio remotes or hosting events.

“When I was growing up, I went to remotes with him , live shows, concerts and I got to go backstage. That was his life and it was ours,” said Calvo Jr.

Calvo wanted to make sure people who excelled in their various professions received recognition for their outstanding service, so several years ago, he came up with the idea of giving award to people who might otherwise go unnoticed. He called them the Alegre Awards. His sons asked where he was planning to have the event and he informed them it would be in his backyard.

“That’s when he started making it look like a mini La Villita,” said Calvo Jr.

The first year of the Alegre Awards ceremony looked like a festival with a stage, lights, food trucks and vendors in Calvo’s backyard. He loved San Antonio, and a mural on his yard in a neighborhood near Jefferson High School depicts various city scenes, including the Alamo. The Alegre Awards kept expanding, and in 2017, the event was held at La Villita and the Arneson River Theatre.

This year, at a time when he would have been putting the finishing touches on the Alegre awards, Calvo died at the age of 60 after battling a lengthy illness and undergoing numerous surgeries.

Funeral services are pending for Alberto Alegre Calvo.

This is how many will remember him.