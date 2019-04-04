Porch pirates raid Wilson County porch of packages

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pair of porch pirates caught on video snagging from shipments from a Floresville area home.

It is not clear when the theft happened, other than it was in the afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the theft happened in the Shannon Ridge neighborhood, which is off of U.S. 181 north of Floresville.

If you know who they are, you are asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 830-393-2535 or Crime Stoppers at 888-808-7894.