Porn video interrupts Zoom session in Harris County courtroom

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is now underway in Harris County after a porn video interrupted Zoom sessions at the Harris County Courthouse.

KPRC-TV reports the video took everyone by surprise at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. One criminal defense attorney said the pornographic material showed up on three 50-inch monitors in the courtroom.

Around 50 people saw the video, including some who picked it up on computer screens that were also invited to the Zoom meeting.

One official told KPRC-TV that Harris County had not been ‘Zoom-bombed’ since 2020.