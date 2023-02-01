Portable heater sparks fire at home on San Antonio’s West side

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Investigators are blaming a faulty heater for a fire that displaced a resident on San Antonio’s West side.

Firefighters got the call at around 10 P.M. Tuesday from the 500 block of North San Gabriel.

The flames were coming from the back of the building when firefighters arrived. They knocked it down quickly but it had already done about $20,000 in damages.

The resident, who told firefighters they had started a small space heater to keep warm, got out of the house but was checked for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.