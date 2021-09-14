      Weather Alert

Portion of Huebner Road to be closed Wednesday

Katy Barber
Sep 14, 2021 @ 4:09pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Public Works announced today that a portion of Huebner Road will be closed tomorrow.

Union Pacific will be doing work on the railroad tracks. The road will be closed between Vance Jackson Road and Lockhill Selma Road in both directions.

(Click the image for an enlarged view)

Officials said drivers should be cautious and may experience delays related to additional, but unrelated, closures.

There are lane closures along Lockhill Selma Rd. and Orsinger Lane is closed as crews continue planned construction.

 

TAGS
infrastructure Public Works San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio murder suspect to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
50 year old man arrested for neglecting elderly mother
Operation Taste the Rainbow: San Antonio woman arrested on federal drug charges
Trey breaks down the latest from Afghanistan
Trey Ware Morning Prep - Behind the Scenes
Connect With Us Listen To Us On