Portion of Huebner Road to be closed Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Public Works announced today that a portion of Huebner Road will be closed tomorrow.
Union Pacific will be doing work on the railroad tracks. The road will be closed between Vance Jackson Road and Lockhill Selma Road in both directions.
(Click the image for an enlarged view)
Officials said drivers should be cautious and may experience delays related to additional, but unrelated, closures.
There are lane closures along Lockhill Selma Rd. and Orsinger Lane is closed as crews continue planned construction.